Three people hurt after tractor-trailers collide on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash in Pulaski County on Monday night sent three people to hospitals, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Interstate 81 near mile marker 88.

Two tractor-trailers collided in the southbound lanes, which caused at least one of them to overturn after hitting the embankment, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said two people were taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. A third person was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.