Danville police searching for missing woman who needs critical medicine

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing Danville woman.

Melissa Doss, 39, was last seen by her family two weeks ago, according to authorities.

Her family as well as police are concerned for her well-being because she doesn’t have access to critical medicine that she needs.

Police said they tracked her last location to the Altavista area where she was in contact with extended family members on Wednesday.

Authorities report that they believe Doss left home on her own while driving a white Chevrolet Malibu that has 5067 as the last four digits on the tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-799-6510.