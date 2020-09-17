Roanoke man facing murder, arson charges in connection with 2017 homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is facing two charges in connection with a 2017 homicide.

Police arrested Jason Dickerson on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder and arson in connection with the homicide of Lawrence Crowe, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Crowe was found dead at his apartment in Roanoke in April 2017. 10 News reported that Crowe died from blunt force trauma. He was found dead inside an apartment on Brandon Avenue after it caught on fire.

Police identified Dickerson as the offender over the course of the investigation.

A grand jury indicted Dickerson on Sept. 8. Police arrested him and took him into custody without incident on Thursday.