Salem brings fair food to the city this fall

SALEM, Va. – The fair is a summer staple for many families, but the coronavirus pandemic switched those plans up this year.

That’s why Salem brought vendors who sell the delicious treats families missed out on to the city with Fall Fair Food Fundays.

The event turned the Salem Civic Center parking lot into a fair food haven full of nostalgic treats like corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, lemonade and fried Oreos.

People who went to the event Thursday afternoon in the rain said they’d be there no matter what.

“This year had kind of sucked with [COVID-19] going on. I know a lot of people were probably disappointed that the fair food wasn’t coming around, so I know this will probably lift a couple people’s spirits," said Salem resident Joci Payne.

The food vendors will be there from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until Sunday, Sept. 20.

