Woman found dead, man facing murder charge after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after authorities say he shot and killed a woman in Lynchburg on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street. Officers say when they got to the scene, they found Cansas Carolyn Crotts, 25, of Lynchburg dead with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Authorities say the suspect, 36-year-old Kevin O’Neal Allen of Appomattox, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.