Police: 2 dead, 16 shot in Rochester, NY mass shooting

ROCHESTER, New York – A deadly mass shooting claimed the lives of two young adults and wounded 16 others at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, according to WHEC-TV. No arrested have been so far.

Officers responded to the area of Short Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they report seeing around 100 people fleeing the area.

The names of the two people killed have not been released but police say it was a man and a woman in their late teens.

WHEC-TV is reporting the other victims were transported by private vehicle to area hospitals. Police believe the 14 victims are in stable condition. Two additional people were hurt while trying to run away from the shooting.

The Rochester Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons says: “This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions if you asked me, I mean 16 victims is unheard and for our community, whose right now going through so much, to have to be dealt with this tragedy, needlessly, for people who decide to act in a violent manner, is unfortunate and it’s shameful and we are going to everything that we can as a department to bring those people involved to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody at this time.