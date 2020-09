ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say a man is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Roanoke early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. on 7th Street SE between Stewart Avenue and Tazewell Avenue.

As of 4:30 a.m., police say no one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation.

