Early voting underway in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – With the presidential election just around the corner, early voting has started in southwest and central Virginia.

Below are the numbers we’ve been able to gather as of Sept. 21:

Roanoke County - 586 in-person voters / 10,086 ballots sent by mail

Campbell County - 177 in-person voters / 2,958 ballots sent by mail

Lynchburg – 295 in-person voters / 6,346 ballots sent by mail

Montgomery County - 480 in-person voters / 9,100 ballots sent by mail

Danville – 189 in-person voters / 3426 ballots sent by mail

Roanoke City - 717 in-person voters / Approximately 2,800 absentee mailed

Pittsylvania Co. - 200 in-person voters / 3245

In Roanoke City, several hundred more absentee ballots have already been sent in by mail than those sent in for the 2016 election.