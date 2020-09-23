Independent Roanoke City mayoral candidate speaks out against decision to appoint new council member

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Independent candidate running for mayor, David Bowers, is speaking out against Roanoke City Council’s decision to appoint someone to fill an empty seat instead of holding a special election.

Bowers, who has served as mayor before, said the decision by Council to appoint someone to fill Djuna Osborne’s seat isn’t fair to the other candidates on the ballot or voters.

“They’re going to choose one of their own to replace one of their own and the only people that can stop it is you, the voters of Roanoke,” said Bowers.

Roanoke City’s attorney said that Osborne’s resignation came too close to the November 3 election, so even if Council had chosen to ask the courts for a special election, it would have had to be held after November 3.

Roanoke City Council is accepting applications from citizens interested in being appointed to Council, before making a final decision on October 19.