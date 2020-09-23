60ºF

Local News

Roanoke police: Man shot while driving Tuesday

Tags: Crime, Roanoke
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

Roanoke, Va – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

Police have not named the victim or listed his condition.

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened on I-581 Southbound between the Orange and Elm Avenue exits. They also say the victim was driving when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Roanoke police ask for you to call their tipline at (540)344-8500 if you have information.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.