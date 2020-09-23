WATCH: Liberty University gives coronavirus update, talks about upcoming Prayer March

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Leaders at Liberty University spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon regarding two issues.
Liberty University news conference
Leaders at Liberty University are giving a coronavirus update and talking about how 2,000 students, faculty and staff will be attending a prayer march in Washington, D.C. this Saturday.Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, September 23, 2020
The first, was that 2,000 students, faculty and staff are planning to attend a Prayer March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
Second, the executive director of the university’s health and wellness center will provide a coronavirus update.
Liberty explicitly stated that the press conference is limited to these two topics, meaning, it’s highly unlikely we’ll learn anything about the search for a new president.