WATCH: Liberty University gives coronavirus update, talks about upcoming Prayer March

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Leaders at Liberty University spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon regarding two issues.

The first, was that 2,000 students, faculty and staff are planning to attend a Prayer March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Second, the executive director of the university’s health and wellness center will provide a coronavirus update.

Liberty explicitly stated that the press conference is limited to these two topics, meaning, it’s highly unlikely we’ll learn anything about the search for a new president.