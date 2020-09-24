68ºF

No early voting at Roanoke Registrar’s Office due to power outage

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Residents won’t be able to vote early at the Registrar’s Office in Roanoke due to a power outage.

The outage happened around noon on Thursday and left around 240 households in the dark.

