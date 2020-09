ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are asking for help searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Anaya Meadows was last seen at her home in the 400 block of Gilmer Ave NW.

Police do not believe she’s in danger, but because of her age, they’d like to get her home as soon as possible.

If you know where Anaya is or have any information about her location, you’re asked to call 911.