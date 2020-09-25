New River Valley mayor issues declaration against trick-or-treating, other Halloween activities

DUBLIN, Va. – It’s becoming clearer that this year’s Halloween will be unlike any other and in one Virginia town, the mayor is encouraging people to stay safe rather than risk their health for tradition.

Dublin Mayor Benny Skeens is strongly recommending that all those in the town, “do not engage in Halloween activities this year which will or may result in contact with others who are not members of their household.”

Rather than trick-or-treating, going to parties, or other in-person activities, he’s recommending the drive-thru treat trail at Randolph Park that goes from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

Skeen’s “Advisory Declaration Regarding 2020 Halloween in the town of Dublin, Virginia” was issued on Friday.