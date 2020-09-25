Police find car of interest in deadly Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have likely found the car connected to a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.

According to search warrants, a driver speeding down Salem Turnpike NW hit and killed 55-year-old Albert Cager, Jr. on Sept. 4. Cager was crossing the street when he was struck by the driver.

Witnesses said the driver crossed the double yellow line and described the car as a white 4-door sedan. Officers used surveillance footage to track the car, later identified as a white 1994 Cadillac Seville SLS.

According to search warrants, they found the car on Monday behind a home on 13th Street SW, near Salem Avenue. The Cadillac was covered with a tarp, and had damage that could have come from striking a pedestrian.

Police are still searching for a suspect.