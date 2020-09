ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say a person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

According to a sergeant with the department, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hunt Avenue.

Authorities say a car was also hit by bullets.

As of 5 a.m., there is no one in custody and authorities did not have any information on the victim’s condition.

