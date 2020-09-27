One person hospitalized after shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

At about 9:35 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 received a call that someone had been shot at 725 Mitchell Road in Axton, according to authorities.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and found the victim who would shot but still alert and coherent.

Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, chest and buttocks, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mitchell was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

He told deputies he was outside of the house when a man wearing a mask approached him and shot him multiple times.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities said that they found white powder, which they believe to be narcotics, in the area where Mitchell was shot.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 276-638-8751.