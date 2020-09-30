Roanoke County provides voters with additional options

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County voters will now have some more options when it comes to casting their ballot.

Originally, voters could vote early and in-person or drop of their mail-in absentee ballot at the office in Vinton at 900 Chestnut Street, vote in person on election day or vote by mail.

Now voters can utilize a new satellite election office in the southwest part of the county and some additional drop off locations that can be used to drop off mail-in ballots.

Here are the new options for voters in the county: