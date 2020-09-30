Roanoke County provides voters with additional options

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County voters will now have some more options when it comes to casting their ballot.
Originally, voters could vote early and in-person or drop of their mail-in absentee ballot at the office in Vinton at 900 Chestnut Street, vote in person on election day or vote by mail.
Now voters can utilize a new satellite election office in the southwest part of the county and some additional drop off locations that can be used to drop off mail-in ballots.
Here are the new options for voters in the county:
- Satellite election office in southwest county: The Brambleton Center at 3738 Brambleton Avenue will open as a satellite location where voters can vote early in person or drop off their completed absentee ballots. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31.
- More ballot drop off locations: Two ballot drop-off only locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. The locations are the Hollins Library at 6624 Peters Creek Road and the Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices at 1206 Kessler Mill Road
- Election Day drop off points: Voters will be allowed to drop off completed mail-in absentee ballots at any Roanoke County polling place on Election Day