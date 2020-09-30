Woman hospitalized after being stabbed near Roanoke’s East Gate Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday.

At about noon, officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Mason Mill Road NE to find a woman who had been stabbed.

First responders took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

Those with information can also text the police department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.