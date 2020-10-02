Roanoke police ask public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of Roanoke.

14-year-old Carmen Andrade was last seen at around 10:40pm at her home in the 1100 block of Mercer Avenue NW, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Police said they don’t believe Andrade is in danger, but they want to get her home to her family as soon as possible.

It’s not clear where Andrade was going, according to police.

Andrade is about five feet, five inches tall and has black hair with a streak of blue in the front.

Anyone with information about Andrade’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.