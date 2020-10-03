Police looking for missing 79-year-old woman out of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville woman has been reported missing by her family, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police are looking for 79-year-old Brenda Woody, who they said left in her vehicle, which is a red 2012 Fiat 500 with Virginia tags “UUM-1748.”

Woody’s family last spoke to her on Thursday afternoon and is concerned for her welfare as she has multiple health conditions, according to police.

Anyone with information about Woody’s whereabouts is asked to call Danville police at 434-799-6510.