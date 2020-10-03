Roanoke man hospitalized after a shooting near Belmont Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon that put someone in the hospital, according to authorities.

At 12:00 p.m., police said they were notified that shots were fired in the 1000 block of Penmar Ave SE near Belmont Park. Shortly after that, officers were notified that a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers spoke to the man at the hospital and a preliminary investigation indicates the people involved knew one another and met at the park, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Here’s a map of the approximate location police said the shooting happened: