Hundreds of shoppers stroll through downtown Vinton for Fall Festival

VINTON, Va. – A crowd came to downtown Vinton on Saturday for an annual tradition, despite the limitations of COVID-19.

The Vinton Fall Festival attracted hundreds of people to the center of town. Streets were closed to cars so people could shop and congregate with additional space.

Vendors were more spread out than in years past, and all of them had to wear masks and gloves.

Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning said the annual festival is a big boost for both vendors and small businesses in town. She’s grateful the festival could continue, even with the uncertainty of COVID-19.

“Some people aren’t quite as excited about it, but we’re trying to have what we can and to make it as normal as possible," Chewning said. "I think it’s going to be a neat day.”

Vinton will also host a Christmas Parade this year, but Chewning said that the festival will be a drive-thru experience.