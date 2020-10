ROANOKE, Va. – Many are mourning the loss of a local legend and TV pioneer this week.

H.S. Holcomb, also known as Lee Garrett, passed away on Thursday.

The 95-year-old World War II veteran was well known in the community for his many talents.

Garrett started his career in radio, but retired in 1987 as a broadcaster with WSLS and was one of our pioneers since 1953.