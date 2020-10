ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash on I-81S in Roanoke County on Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:53 a.m. at the 131.4 mile marker.

According to police, a 2019 Grand Cherokee was going south when it ran off the right side of the interstate and hit several trees.

The right lane will be closed until the car can be removed, according to police.

