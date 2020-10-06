Trailblazing Roanoke first responders honored with historical marker

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke honored a first-of-its-kind rescue squad on Tuesday.

The city dedicated a historical marker to the Roanoke Life Saving and First Aid Crew.

The crew, which was founded in 1928, is known as the first independent, all-volunteer rescue squad in the country.

It served as a forerunner of today’s emergency medical services programs.

Members also helped organize other rescue squads across Virginia.

“I am please beyond words to attend and witness the dedication of this marker which will live on for years to come, providing a brief education to the citizens of Roanoke and its visitors,” said Roanoke Emergency Medical Services board president Doug Hyre.

The marker is located on Luck Avenue.