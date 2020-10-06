Lynchburg Fire Department works to comfort community after deadly house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va – A house fire that left one person dead in Lynchburg is inspiring the city’s fire department to take action and inform the community.

Members of the fire department spent Monday afternoon knocking on doors and passing out pamphlets on Oxford Street where a deadly fire broke out on early Sunday morning.

“We’re working on ways to be in reengaged and be reengaged with the public so we can keep them safe,” Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said.

Fire Chief Greg Wormser said it shows the community they are cared for and could save a life.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this certainly traumatic time and it’s definitely a tragedy any time that we lose a life during a fire,” Wormser said.

The deadly fire comes as the start of national fire prevention week begins.

Calls in the City of Lynchburg have continued to rise despite the pandemic, fire officials are expecting that trend to continue through the winter months.

“During the colder the months, people are going to be heating more, so they need to have their chimneys check and cleaned and make sure they are operational in their stoves or fireplaces,” Public Education Specialist Jennifer Mayberry said.

Mayberry says while there are plenty of misconceptions about fire safety, the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe is to always be prepared for anything.

“Always have a plan how you’re going to get out if there is a fire, a lot of people don’t think you have to practice but you do it builds up muscle memory like you’re playing sports,” Mayberry said.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire here on Oxford Street but it appears to be accidental. They have not released the identity of the person who died.