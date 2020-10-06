Two teenage boys face 13 combined charges after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested two teenagers after a malicious wounding incident in late September.
On September 27, 2020, at 11:01 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street, across the street from Robert Payne Elementary School, after someone had been shot.
As a result of this incident, police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old boy.
The 16-year-old faces the following charges:
- Probation violation
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by someone under 18
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school
- Willfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school
The 15-year-old faces the following charges:
- Probation violation
- Possession of a firearm by a juvenile convicted felon
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school
- Willfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160.