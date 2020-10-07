Students slowly return to classrooms in Lynchburg City Schools

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some students in Lynchburg City Schools returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since March.

The district’s “Return to Learn” plan includes students having the opportunity to attend in-person classes twice a week.

“Today was the first day that we brought back Pre-k-through-two in our hybrid model, so it was the first day of school for those kids even though they had been doing remote learning. Lots of excitement about having them back,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools.

Edwards said next week, students in grades 3-6 will be coming back to the classrooms.

“Next week, we’re going to bring back third-through-sixth grade. We’re offering in-person instruction for families who want that. And then two weeks after that, on October 27th, we’ll open the doors for our high school students to come back, as well as our 7th and 8th graders," said Edwards.

Edwards led a meeting Tuesday night where the board also voted to give full-time staff members a $1,000 bonus and a prorated bonus for part-time staff for their work during the pandemic.