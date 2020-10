PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 61-year-old man is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 746, just north of Route 1555 in Pittsylvania County.

Danny Hundley of Danville was driving north in a 1996 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the centerline, overcorrected, overturned and was ejected, according to police.

Police say the crash is under investigation.