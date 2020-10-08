70ºF

Crews on scene of Danville house fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Danville (Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Danville, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Authorities say the fire is on Church Avenue off Riverside Drive.

The home is one story, and crews say that flames are coming through the roof.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

