Forecasted rain postpones Roanoke’s Monster Outdoor Flea Market

You’ll need to wait two more weeks for the event

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Sorry flea market fans, organizers have postponed Saturday’s planned event because of the weather forecast.

The Monster Outdoor Flea Market is now Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Berglund Center parking lot.

This free flea market usually happens in the spring and fall but since the spring event was canceled and it’s all happening outside the Berglund Center wanted to make it a celebration.

It’ll be set up like a yard sale, except instead of items from just one person or family you can shop at the 150 different vendors.

This free event will have more than 175 vendors selling both new and used items.

