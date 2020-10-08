What’s News Today: student schedules, more flights

School leaders in Danville will hold a public meeting, listening to your feedback as they develop a plan to bring students back into the classroom. There’s a session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Westwood Middle School families. Today’s session takes place in the G. W. High School Auditorium.

Senator Mark Warner holds a virtual town hall today with student leaders from across Virginia. They will talk about job preparation, apprenticeship opportunities and student loan debt. The discussion begins at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will receive a truckload of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The 20,000 pounds of food is the third shipment from the church, totaling more than 112,000 pounds this year. Feeding Southwest Virginia says this is the largest annual donation from the church in the last 11 years.

The Botetourt County Committee on Monuments and Memorials will meet today. Last month, the group met to learn more about the history of the statue in front of the courthouse. The group is working to determine it’s impact in the community before making a recommendation about its future to the Board of Supervisors next month.

American Airlines will increase service out of Lynchburg Regional Airport today. The airport will now offer four flights most days to Charlotte. The additional flight is in response to improving passenger traffic, increasing 900 percent from April.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley holds a virtual VIP Dinner tonight. The annual fundraiser, formerly known as the Celebrity Tip Off, is usually held in the spring, but was postponed due to the pandemic. 10 News anchor Jenna Zibton is one of the celebrities taking part, helping to raise $30,000.

The Roanoke County School Board will discuss student scheduling. The proposed new phase adds a hybrid help day on Wednesdays for middle and high school students. Larger spaces could be used to bring more students back into school. Third grades could be allowed to return five days a week.