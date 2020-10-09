Lynchburg man spotted riding a stolen motorcycle in broad daylight leads to 3 arrests

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested three people and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items after an officer saw someone driving a stolen motorcycle, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., the officer saw a man with an outstanding warrant driving a stolen motorcycle and enter a residence in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

Police negotiated with the man for nearly an hour; however, he did not leave the building.

When police executed a search warrant, they arrested that man, Gage Plourde, as well as Dillon Webber and Amber Pollard.

Police said that in addition to the arrests, they recovered two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks and a debit card.

Plourde, 25, is charged with grand larceny, three counts of receiving stolen goods, failure to comply with a court order and obstructing justice.

Webber, 20, and Pollard, 35, are each charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing justice.

All three are from Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.