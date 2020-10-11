Three Notch’d Oktoberfest brings taste of Germany to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Large festivals as we know them will not return to Virginia until COVID-19 is no longer a threat, but a Roanoke restaurant organized a smaller entertainment event in the heart of downtown.

Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery held an Oktoberfest party all-day Saturday. The event featured live music and a special German-inspired menu.

Restaurant representatives hoped the festival would help fill the gap left behind by the larger events canceled by COVID-19.

“When Floydfest and the others canceled, there was understandable concern about how to make sure everything is safe,” said Angie Carrodguas of Three Notch’d. “When we figured out there definitely was a way for us to do this, rain or shine, we figured, ‘why not?’”