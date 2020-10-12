Man charged with killing a woman and stabbing her son is arrested in Galax

Authorities arrested a 55-year-old man about two hours away from where they say he stabbed a 22-year-old man and killed that man’s mother in North Carolina on Sunday night.

Edward Eugene Snipes is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police arrested him in Galax, Virginia on Monday afternoon.

One victim, a 22-year-old man, was stabbed several times and was able to escape to a neighbor’s mobile home where he first responders arrived to treat him before taking him to a hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

He notified them that he wanted them to check on his mother back at their residence.

Deputies returned to their home in the eastern part of the county to find 54-year-old Jennifer McFalls dead in the entryway.

She had been stabbed multiple times and there were obvious signs of a struggle, according to the deputies.

“I am pleased we were able to make an arrest in this case so quickly. We were able to develop information that Snipes may have traveled to Galax immediately after assaulting the victims. We issued a Be on the Lookout bulletin, and authorities in that area were able to locate, identify, and arrest Mr. Snipes this afternoon,” said Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

He said that robbery appears to be the motive for the two crimes.

Anyone with information about is asked to call the lead investigator on this case, Kyle Borland, at 919-245-2915.