Michigan man charged in Roanoke shooting that sent one to the hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot inside of a Roanoke business on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Franklin Road SW around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries inside of a business in the area and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as Arther Rimbold, 41 of Royal Oak, Michigan. Authorities say Rimbold was chargd with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

The investigation suggests that the men were in a fight inside the business that continued outside, where the shooting happened, according to police. Officers then say that Rimbold ran away from the scene before he was found.