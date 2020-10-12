66ºF

Local News

Michigan man charged in Roanoke shooting that sent one to the hospital

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
Arthur Rimbold has been charged in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Roanoke over the weekend.
Arthur Rimbold has been charged in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Roanoke over the weekend. (Roanoke Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot inside of a Roanoke business on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Franklin Road SW around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries inside of a business in the area and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as Arther Rimbold, 41 of Royal Oak, Michigan. Authorities say Rimbold was chargd with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

The investigation suggests that the men were in a fight inside the business that continued outside, where the shooting happened, according to police. Officers then say that Rimbold ran away from the scene before he was found.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: