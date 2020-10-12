66ºF

Police arrest Danville man on multiple firearms charges

19-year-old Travalle McCadden arrested without incident

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Danville, Southside, Crime
Police arrested 19-year-old Travalle McCadden, of Danville, on several firearms charges.
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police arrested a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants on Monday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Travalle McCadden, of Danville, on several firearms charges, including:

  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (two counts)
  • Felonious malicious damage (two counts)
  • Discharging a firearm within the city limits (two counts)
  • Reckless handling of a firearm (two counts)
  • Felonious assault (one count)

McCadden was arrested without incident in the 300 block of Bell Drive. Police said after McCadden’s arrest, they obtained a search warrant for the address on Bell Drive and seized several firearms.

Police said the charges stemmed from an Oct. 2 incident in the 2000 block of West Main Street in Danville. No one was hurt during that incident, according to the Danville Police Department.

