Police arrest Danville man on multiple firearms charges

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police arrested a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants on Monday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Travalle McCadden, of Danville, on several firearms charges, including:

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (two counts)

Felonious malicious damage (two counts)

Discharging a firearm within the city limits (two counts)

Reckless handling of a firearm (two counts)

Felonious assault (one count)

McCadden was arrested without incident in the 300 block of Bell Drive. Police said after McCadden’s arrest, they obtained a search warrant for the address on Bell Drive and seized several firearms.

Police said the charges stemmed from an Oct. 2 incident in the 2000 block of West Main Street in Danville. No one was hurt during that incident, according to the Danville Police Department.