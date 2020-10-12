What’s News Today: helping non-profits, Desmond Doss Day

Help families in need this week in the Smith Mountain Lake community. Capps Building Center and a group of sponsors will offer a dollar for dollar match during the Capps and Community Charity Challenge. Now through Saturday, up to $100,000 in donations will be matched, with proceeds going to Lake Christian Ministries, The Agape Center and SML Good Neighbors, helping those facing job loss, hunger and poverty.

Senator Tim Kaine will virtually visit a Danville classroom today. He will join sixth graders at Westwood middle School for their U. S. History Class. Kaine is expected to talk about the importance of public service. He will also hear from students about their experiences with virtual instruction.

Points of Diversity will hold a ceremonial dedication of a commemorative tree in Roanoke’s Gainsboro neighborhood today. The tree was planted “as a symbol of healing and hope for the future of an Anti-Racist Roanoke City.”

Today is Desmond Doss Day in the city of Lynchburg. There’s a special ceremony today at his birthplace and childhood home. Today marks 75 years since Doss received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. Desmond Doss, Jr. will be there today, talking about his father’s birthplace now being used as a home for veterans who were homeless.