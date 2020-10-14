‘Gleaning for the World’ collecting donations for Hurricane Delta victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gleaning for the World in Central Virginia is sending hope to those impacted by Hurricane Delta — and you can help.

The nonprofit organization is on a mission to fill a tractor-trailer with donations such as nonperishable foods, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies; then ship the items to Louisiana.

The storm was a category two when it made landfall and according to Louisiana officials, more than 150,000 customers were still without power as of Monday night.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help the people in Louisiana, the people down South, who’ve been affected not only by this hurricane, but by many hurricanes in recent months,” said Teresa Davis, Gleaning for the World spokesperson.

If you’d like to donate, Gleaning for the World will be outside the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg through Thursday, Oct. 15th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A monetary contribution can also be made online.