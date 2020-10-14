Officials say Danville six-year-old lights up furniture, leading to house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Danville after they say a six-year-old set a piece of furniture on fire.

Crews say they arrived at the fire at 757 Sixth Street around 8:30 p.m.

When firefighters entered through the basement, they say they found a piece of furniture on fire. Crews say they put out the fire quickly.

Officials say items in the basement started melting due to heat, and the rest of the house was damaged by smoke and heat.

Everyone inside made it out safely and no one inside the home was hurt, according to the fire department. The family says they will be staying with family and friends.