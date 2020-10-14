Pink Promise raises big money for Susan G. Komen

ROANOKE, Va. – This year, the seventh annual Pink Promise Luncheon was able to bring in close to $95,000 for Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge.

It was a virtual event where the program was live-streamed, but they still sold meals and tables in a socially distant format.

People gathered in homes and businesses to watch the program and celebrate breast cancer survivors and fighters.

“The committee decided in June to pivot to a ‘hybrid’ event where we still sold tables and provided meals in a socially distant format. We are so pleased to announce that we were able to raise almost as much as last year but because our expenses were so much lower, we actually are able to put more money directly to our mission with an expense ratio of just 8% thanks to our wonderful sponsors and supporters. The 2020 Pink Promise Luncheon raised close to $95,000. A big thanks to WSLS 10 for putting together our virtual program that made the transition to virtual seamless for us,” said Catherine Turner Warren, Komen’s Executive Director.

“Breast cancer has not stopped in the middle of this pandemic. We had to find a way to keep this event going for the fighters and survivors and caregivers of breast cancer,” said Janet Frantz, Breast Cancer Survivor and Pink Promise co-chair.

Because it’s virtual, you can watch the entire program on Facebook now. The program features two breast cancer survivors talking about their journeys.

WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor of the event this year and Virginia Today morning anchor Jenna Zibton is honored to serve as the emcee again this year too.