Water main break in Christiansburg causes road closure

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A water main break in Christiansburg has caused a road in downtown to close, according to a citizens alert phone call sent to residents.

Officials say that the water main break closed Roanoke Street from E. Main Street to First Street. Crews are on the scene directing drivers.

The area around the town hall doesn’t have water, including the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

For people who live in the area, officials warn that you may have little to no water pressure while repairs are being made.