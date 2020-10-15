Covington man wins $1 million from a scratcher, only immediate plan is to donate to his church

COVINGTON, Va. – “People were hugging me. People wanted to see it,” Edward Dressler told lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it!”

That’s how the Covington man described the scene at the Stop In on Durant Street when he scratched his 20x the Money ticket to discover he won $1 million.

Dressler is retired and said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to give to his church.

His $1 million is the fourth and final top prize in 20X the Money.

Dressler could either take the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,685 before taxes. He went with the cash option.

For selling the winning ticket, the Stop In receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.51.