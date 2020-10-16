30 Days of Hope: Finding homes for Virginia children who can be adopted

ROANOKE, Va. – Every child needs love and the hope of a bright future, but thousands in Virginia don’t have that — there are more than 5,400 children in Virginia’s foster care system.

There are more than 700 children who are legally available to be adopted in Virginia. Many are older children who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system without a family to support them in their adult years. Others are sibling sets.

For the fourth year, 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope.

We are partnering with DePaul Community Resources. The nonprofit focuses on:

Changing the world by improving the lives of children, families, and individuals with developmental disabilities

Supporting foster parents every step of the way, utilizing a collaborative team approach that helps young people in foster care to heal from trauma

Bringing foster children together with people who are ready to open their hearts and homes to young people in need

Post-adoption services

In 2019, we had a phenomenal response to 30 Days of Hope. More people than ever reached out to DePaul Community Resources last year by phone and email asking about how to foster and adopt the children featured.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.