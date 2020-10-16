Danville schools returning to in-person classes in November

DANVILLE, Va. – Students in Danville will return to the classroom next month, according to the school division.

Danville City School Board approved the Return to Face-to-Face Instruction Plan created by interim superintendent Dr. Catherine Magouyrk during Thursday’s school board meeting.

The plan includes a phased approach to bringing students back into classrooms. Phase One of that plan brings back students in special education/self-contained classes on Nov. 9, while Phase Two brings those in grades 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11 for in-person instruction on Nov. 16.

“Health and safety remain the top priorities,” said Crystal Cobbs, chair of the school board. “The school board has been tasked with making a difficult decision that may not be popular with all but is in the best interest of our students.”

For students in kindergarten to third grade attending the Danville Alternative Program, face-to-face classes will take place Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with Wednesday as a day for children to complete school assignments at home.

Students assigned to the Extended Day Alternative Program will attend face-to-face classes on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile, students in grades 4-12 will be divided into two groups: Group A and Group B. Group A students will attend in-person instruction on Mondays and Thursdays with Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays as at-home learning. While Group B does the opposite with in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Fridays with Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as at-home learning.

Division-wide guidelines for face-to-face instruction include daily temperature checks, mandatory masks in school and on buses and open classroom doors to increase ventilation.

