What’s News Today: GoFest, new phones

The Roanoke Go Outside Festival kicks off today. Normally, this event draws 40,000 people. But, this year, there are changes. Instead of one big celebration, this year there will be a series of smaller events, spread across the region, showcasing outdoor activities. There’s also a two-night benefit concert.

Pre-orders begin this morning at 8 a.m. for the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple announced several new models last week. The 12 Pro has 6.1 inch screen and starts at $999. It’s available in four colors, graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue. As part of Apple’s environmental goals, the iPhone 12 does not include a power adapter or EarPods. They can be bought separately or use your old ones.

Averett University holds a virtual career fair for students and alumni. In addition, there are several workshops, including resume writing. The career fair takes place on Handshake.