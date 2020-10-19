Creative ways you can still get into the Halloween spirit with Macaroni Kid Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Coronavirus may have changed a few Halloween traditions, but the spooky holiday isn’t canceled altogether. Macaroni Kid Roanoke is taking a creative approach to celebrate the frightening occasion.

One way to get your Halloween candy fix is upcoming community events.

WSLS 10 is hosting our very own free Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating event at Layman Family Farms on Friday, Oct. 30. You don’t have to get out of the car, but you need to wear a mask.

Macaroni Kid Roanoke is hosting a candy crawl in Downtown Roanoke. You only get the map after you register, to do that click here. You can find additional events on Macaroni Kid Roanoke’s calendar.

Publisher Beth Bell told 10 News you can celebrate Halloween by bringing a little joy to family, friends, neighbors, even your kids' teacher(s) with boo baskets.

Macaroni Kid inspired boo baskets for Halloween (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You fill a Halloween container with goodies like candy, chips, hand sanitizer, stickers, a book; anything you want to give. Then print these hand outs with directions and leave it on their doorstep or deliver it to them personally. Then the recipient keeps the fun going by booing someone else.

Another idea, make your own spooky cloth mask. All you need is some craft supplies and a hot glue gun to add to the mask your child already has or a new cloth mask for the special occasion.

Spooky cloth masks for Halloween (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Elise DeMoss, assistant publisher for Macaroni Kid Roanoke, recommended adding pumpkin play dough to your list of Halloween activities. This play dough is edible because it’s made out of ingredients you can find in your kitchen which also means no chasing your two-year-old when they mistakenly try to put the play dough in their mouth.

DeMoss also shared the idea of putting a Halloween twist to a traditional Easter Egg Hunt. You can buy glow sticks to stick out of goodie bags or fill glow-in-the-dark Easter eggs then hide them in your back yard for your kids to find.

Bell suggested if you want to go all out you can play scary music and add Halloween decorations to really set the scene.

For additional ideas to keep the fun in Halloween this year, click here.