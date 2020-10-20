Man arrested with more than $4,000 worth of drugs on him in Wythe County, authorities say

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing charges after he was arrested with more than $4,000 worth of drugs on him, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say several deputies were patrolling in Speedwell while looking for a wanted person at 6618 Grayson Turnpike.

While at the home, deputies say several people ran from them before three of them were found hiding in a field behind the house.

Among them was James Walter Bailey II, who authorities say had recently moved into the home and was wanted in Pulaski County on meth distribution and probation violation charges. The other two men were released because they did not have any drugs on them or warrants out for their arrest.

Deputies say they then arrested Bailey and conducted a search warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bailey was in possession of more than $500 in cash and 42 grams of methamphetamine, which has a street value of around $4,200.