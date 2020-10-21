Health officials urge ‘vigilance 24/7’ this winter with loved ones in long-term care facilities

ROANOKE, Va – The Virginia Department of Health is advising families to be cautious when spending time with loved ones in long-term care facilities this holiday season.

As the cold weather approaches, health officials say more people spending time together indoors could raise the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, says the elderly population is always a at high risk of contracting the disease.

“We know that our long-term care facilities are doing the best that they can to protect their residents and their staff. It’s up to us to do everything we can to protect our loved ones and that means vigilance 24/7,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

Morrow says instead of a new wave of cases like some experts have suggested, she expects cases to gradually increase at a consistent rate.